Owner: KDA FC slash budget to ensure financial sustainability

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) have cut their budget by up to 35 per cent from last year to ensure their financial sustainability, said club owner Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar (pix).

This, he said, included salary reductions for all the players and officials.

“This is because the 2024/25 season is abnormal as it involves contract periods of between 14 and 15 months, thus providing a different kind of effect on our financial planning compared to previous seasons,” he told a media conference here today.

He thanked the players and officials for their willingness to take a pay cut, adding that “we will repay your faith by always ensuring that your welfare is taken care of”.

Mohd Daud said they have also made several changes to the management structure of their teams in the Super League, MFL Cup (KDA FC B and Under-23), President’s Cup (KDA FC C and Under-20) and Youth Cup (KDA FC D and Under-18 to revive the glory days of their Double Treble era of the 2007/2008 season.

This, he added, would be done by giving the former players from that era the opportunity to offer their services and help the club.

Among those involved are Ahmad Fauzi Saari as the Super League team coordinator; Helmi Eliza Elias (assistant goalkeeping coach); Baddrol Bakhtiar (B team manager); Shafizan Hashim (B team coordinator), Victor Andrag (Super League team assistant head coach); and Abd Hadi Abd Hamid (Super League team assistant coach).

“Of course, there is also our Super League head coach Nafuzi Zain, who was in the team that clinched the first Treble in 2007,” he said.

He also announced the appointment of Chile’s Nelson Marcelo San Martin Arriagada, the midfield maestro during Kedah’s Double Treble era, as their new technical director effective next month.

Mohd Daud also apologised to the club’s players and staff for last season’s fiasco over salary arrears.

“KDA FC is paying off part of the arrears, which is 50 per cent of the remaining salary for the 2023 season. The management is striving to fully pay off the arrears per the conditions set by the Malaysian Football League (MFL),“ he said.

The MFL had previously allowed KDA FC to repay the arrears owed to their players and officials in stages, stipulating that they need to resolve the matter before Friday (March 29). -Bernama