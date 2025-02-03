Palace’s Mateta gets 25 stitches after ‘reckless’ kick to head

JEAN PHILIPPE-MATETA said he is doing well and hopes to be back soon after being hospitalised by a horrific challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Roberts was sent off just eight minutes into Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round tie, which Palace won 3-1, after catching Mateta’s head with his boot as he raced out to clear the ball.

Referee Michael Oliver only issued a red card after a VAR review.

Mateta received lengthy treatment, including oxygen, on the pitch before being stretchered to an ambulance and transported to hospital.

“Thank you for all your kind messages. I’m doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for a great job today,“ Mateta posted on Instagram.

Palace said later on Saturday that Mateta had been discharged from hospital.

“He received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear. All scans were clear and JP is feeling well,“ the club said.

“He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said the challenge could have ended the Frenchman’s career.

“Just imagine if he hits his face straight, with his power, with the studs, it is the end of JP’s career,“ said Glasner.

“I’m pretty sure he didn’t want to injure JP in this situation, but I also think that you have to decide when you make such an impact, you just can’t do it in this way.”

Mateta had scored eight goals in his previous nine games and has 15 in total for Palace this season.

The 27-year-old also netted five times as France won silver at the Paris Olympics last year.

Palace chairman Steve Parish described as the “most reckless challenge” he had ever seen.

“What we know, he’s got a bad gash behind his ear and a head injury. Obviously he’s at the hospital. So, we hope for the best,“ Parish told the BBC.

“That is the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen and I think he needs to have a long hard look at himself, that lad, because he’s endangering a fellow professional, maybe his life, with a challenge like that.”

Palace made use of the man advantage for virtually the whole game to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Japhet Tanganga’s own goal broke the visitors’ resistance before Daniel Munoz prodded in a second.

Wes Harding pulled a goal back for the Lions, 13 minutes into first-half stoppage time added on for Mateta’s treatment.

Palace were made to wait until 82 minutes to ensure progress when Eddie Nketiah’s looping header found the far corner.