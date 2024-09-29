Para SUKMA athletes achievements will hopefully spur parents to register disabled children - Hannah

KUCHING: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has expressed her hope that the excellent achievement of para athletes at the 2024 Para Malaysia Games (Para SUKMA) will spur parents with children with disabilities to register them.

Based on Women, Family and Community Development Ministry records, only 7,000 disability cards have been issued, meaning that over 4 million people with disabilities have yet to register themselves, she said.

“With the achievements of the para athletes at Para SUKMA, I feel interest (to register children with disabilities) might exist after this.

“Make those who excelled here as inspiration to families out there to register their children with disabilities,” she said during her speech at the close of 2024 Para SUKMA here tonight.

Hannah also congratulated Bernama and TVS on their coverage of the successes achieved by para athletes during the Games.

“As Minister in charge of the youth and sports portfolios, I really want to see sports as a medium for a healthy lifestyle and child and youth excellence. What’s more, sports unites various races and culture,” she added.