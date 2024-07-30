Para SUKMA Sarawak athletes urged to leverage disabilities to achieve success

ATHLETES participating in the Malaysian Para Games (Para SUKMA) Sarawak 2024 are encouraged to use their disabilities as a driving force to achieve excellence at the Games, which will take place from Sept 22 to 28.

Sarawak Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah emphasised the importance of providing encouragement and support to each para athlete to ensure they deliver their best performance.

“For every person with a disability, it is crucial to leverage their talents so that society can see beyond their physical limitations.

“This special ability should be showcased and used as motivation to strive for victory,” she said in a statement issued by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) today.

The statement was issued after Fatimah appeared as a guest on the ‘Selamat Pagi Malaysia’ programme on RTM’s TV1 channel today.

A total of 10 sports with 334 events will be contested, with an expected 2,470 athletes and officials participating in this year’s Para SUKMA.