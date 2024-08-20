Paralympics: Muhammad Imaan Aiman overcomes early doubts, aims to prove critics wrong

KUALA LUMPUR: National para swimmer Muhammad Imaan Aiman Muhammad Redzuan said he came close to withdrawing from his first-ever Paralympic Games in Paris.

Competing in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S14 (intellectual impairment) event, he said the decision weighed on his mind after hearing doubts from others who questioned his ability to represent Malaysia on the Paralympic stage.

“All this talk affected me mentally. I was down and nearly pulled out. Alhamdulillah, I fought back, and now I truly believe I’ve earned my place in Paris.

“Insya-Allah, I want to show what I can do. I ask all Malaysians to keep me in their prayers, and I’ll do my best,” he told reporters after meeting with Malaysia’s Chef de Mission to the 2024 Paralympics Datuk R Subramaniam here today.

Though hesitant to set his sights on the podium, the 18-year-old sees himself as an underdog, and is determined to reach the finals at the Paris La Defense Arena.

In addition to his goal of making it to the finals, Muhammad Imaan Aiman is also aiming to break his own national record of 1 minute 01.76 seconds, set at the 2023 Para Swimming World Series in Singapore.

Competing in Paris 2024 will serve as a key stepping stone, helping him prepare to challenge for a medal at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

His coach Azharrudin Hashim said the current focus is on building Muhammad Imaan Aiman’s strength and enhancing his mental toughness.

Subramaniam, meanwhile, expressed confidence that Muhammad Imaan Aiman, along with fellow swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli, could pull off a surprise in Paris 2024.

Muhammad Nur Syaiful, who is set to make his second Paralympic appearance following Tokyo 2020, will compete in four events, including the men’s 50m freestyle S5 (physical impairment) and 100m breaststroke SB4 (physical impairment).

A total of 30 athletes across eight sports will represent Malaysia at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which take place from Aug 28 to Sept 8.