Paris 2024 Paralympic Games kick off with ceremony at iconic Place de la Concorde

ANKARA: The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games officially began on Wednesday with an opening ceremony held in the French capital, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons attended the ceremony at the historic Place de la Concorde.

Macron expressed his gratitude to all involved as he officially declared the Paris 2024 Paralympics open.

The opening ceremony featured performances by Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer Chilly Gonzales, along with singers, dancers, and a DJ who entertained the crowd.

Most of the 4,400 para-athletes representing 168 delegations, including the refugee team, arrived at the square on foot, walking along the Champs-Elysees Avenue to greet the spectators.

This year’s Paralympic Games will run through Sept 8. The sporting events, starting Thursday, will be held in Paris and its surrounding areas.

The 2024 Paralympics will feature 22 sports and 23 disciplines, including blind football, boccia, goalball, Para archery, Para athletics, Para badminton, Para canoe, Para cycling road, Para cycling track, Para equestrian, Para judo, Para powerlifting, Para rowing, Para swimming, Para table tennis, Para taekwondo, Para triathlon, shooting Para sport, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis.

The games will take place at 18 venues, including the Stade de France, Stade Roland-Garros, the Eiffel Tower Stadium, Pont Alexandre III, and the Grand Palais.

This marks the first time that Paris and France are hosting the Paralympic Summer Games.