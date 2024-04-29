Paris Saint-Germain win Ligue 1 title after Monaco defeat

Paris:Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed as Ligue 1 champions on Sunday without playing after closest challengers Monaco lost 3-2 away to Lyon.

Monaco’s defeat gave PSG an unassailable 12-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining and means they are champions for a French record-extending 12th time.

PSG could have clinched the title on Saturday with a win at home to struggling Le Havre, but in the end they needed a 95th-minute equaliser to snatch a 3-3 draw.

However, after that game coach Luis Enrique insisted his side had won the league “without any doubt”, as they were 12 points clear with only 12 points left to play for, and also boast a far superior goal difference to that of Monaco.

The principality club’s loss in Lyon nevertheless makes PSG’s coronation official, and sets them up for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg away to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Monaco had taken the lead inside the opening minute in Lyon thanks to a Wissam Ben Yedder goal, but Alexandre Lacazette equalised for the hosts and Said Benrahma put them ahead before the half-hour mark.

Ben Yedder struck again to bring it back to 2-2, only for substitute Malick Fofana to net a late winner for Lyon, who are still hoping to qualify for Europe.

PSG have won 10 of their 12 titles in the last 12 seasons, a record which goes to show how the Qatari takeover of the club in 2011 has utterly transformed them and the face of French football as a whole.

They are on course for a clean sweep of trophies this season, with the French Cup final against Lyon to come on May 25 and the French Champions Trophy already in the bag.

Luis Enrique’s side are also hoping to see off Dortmund and win through to the final of the Champions League on June 1.

Brest win nine-goal thriller

Elsewhere, Brest took another big step towards qualifying for the Champions League for the first time by scoring deep in injury time to beat Rennes 5-4 in an incredible game.

Former Rennes defender Lilian Brassier popped up with the decisive goal six minutes into stoppage time to decide the Brittany derby in Brest’s favour.

They had been 2-0 down inside nine minutes after Arnaud Kalimuendo netted twice for the home side at Roazhon Park, but quickly pulled one back through Steve Mounie and then equalised just after the break via a Warmed Omari own goal.

Uruguayan striker Martin Satriano put Brest in front, and Mahdi Camara made it 4-2, seemingly wrapping up the points.

However, Arthur Theate and Martin Terrier both scored to bring Rennes back level again, apparently securing them a precious point in the fight for European qualification before Brassier struck.

It is a huge three points for Brest after they lost their previous two matches, and the win ensures they end the weekend in third place, two points behind Monaco and a point clear of Lille, who won 2-1 at Metz.

The result also means Brest are now guaranteed European football of some sort next season for the first time in their history.

“Last season we secured survival with three games left. Today we have qualified for Europe. It’s remarkable,“ said Brest coach Eric Roy.

The top three teams in Ligue 1 qualify automatically for next season’s expanded Champions League, with the team in fourth entering the competition in the preliminary rounds.

Ismaily and Yusuf Yazici scored Lille’s goals as they came from behind to take all three points after Georges Mikautadze put Metz ahead from the penalty spot.

Nice strengthened their grip on fifth spot by winning 3-1 at Patrick Vieira’s Strasbourg.

The Cote d’Azur club remain four points behind Lille, meaning Champions League qualification looks to be beyond them.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 27th goal of the season and Pape Gueye netted a late winner as Marseille beat Lens 2-1 to go seventh.

Lorient remain in the automatic relegation spots and three points from safety after a 2-1 home loss to Toulouse.

Clermont are still bottom but are now only four points from safety with three games left after beating Reims 4-1 with Austrian international Muhammed Cham netting two penalties and Elbasan Rashani also scoring twice.