Park Jaehong optimistic of KDN FC bouncing back in Super League

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) head coach Park Jaehong is optimistic that the inclusion of some players will help strengthen his team’s attacking machinery to rise in the Super League competition this season.

Jaehong said the presence of two local and two import players will boost his team’s strength in the remaining Super League matches.

“We are bringing in players with different abilities and qualities besides playing roles in various positions that will change the team to be more difficult to predict.

“The presence of these players will cause KDN FC to become better, especially the forward machinery,” he said in a statement here today.

Commenting further, the coach from South Korea said that with the inclusion of the new faces, he has many players to choose from in addition to being able to rotate players based on the tactics of the match.

Jaehong said at the moment, his side brought in two new imported players in the forward position namely Layth Kharoub and Aung Kaung Mann, while the two local forwards are Hakimi Abdullah, Muhaimin Izzudin and goalkeeper Fikri Che Soh.

“Four other players except Fikri are capable of playing in attacking positions. This is a good addition and can give us more options to hunt for goals,“ he said.

After nine games, KDN FC are at the bottom of the Super League this season after gaining three points from one win and eight losses.