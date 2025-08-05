Patrik Schick extends Bayer Leverkusen contract until 2030

CZECH striker Patrik Schick has extended his contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2030, the Bundesliga club confirmed on Monday. The 29-year-old forward played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s unbeaten domestic double-winning campaign last season.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen have extended the contract with Czechia international Patrik Schick. The striker has signed a contract to 30 June 2030,“ the club announced. Since joining in 2020, Schick has scored 81 goals in 168 appearances across all competitions, along with 12 assists.

Under former coach Xabi Alonso, Schick delivered crucial goals as Leverkusen made history by winning the Bundesliga undefeated. He also helped secure the German Cup and Super Cup in 2024. “I want to and will continue to contribute goals, that’s my strength. In addition, I’m also looking to being a key part of the rebuild into a new team capable of winning trophies,“ Schick said.

His contract extension comes amid a wave of departures from Leverkusen, including Alonso, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, and Jonathan Tah. Managing director Simon Rolfes emphasized Schick’s importance: “With the rebuild in the next cycle at Bayer 04, we see Patrik as a motor of development. He combines top-quality ability and an exceptional goal return with international experience.”

New manager Erik ten Hag, formerly of Manchester United, will lead Leverkusen’s new era, supported by recent signings Jarell Quansah, Mark Flekken, and Malik Tillman. - AFP