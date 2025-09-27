Paulo Josue penalty seals KL City 1-0 Super League win over Terengganu

A second-half penalty from substitute Paulo Josue secured a 1-0 victory for Kuala Lumpur City FC over Terengganu FC in a rain-affected Super League match.

The win at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras extends KL City’s unbeaten record to six matches this season.

Head coach Risto Vidakovic’s squad now solidifies its second-place position with 16 points, just two behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim.

KL City nearly took an early lead when Nicolao Cardoso’s 24th-minute attempt struck the post.

Heavy rain forced a 41-minute stoppage before Terengganu were awarded a penalty, which was saved by KL City goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad.

Kammeraad produced another crucial save in the 52nd minute to deny Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad from close range.

The decisive moment came in the 78th minute after Josue was fouled inside the penalty area.

The Brazilian midfielder stepped up to convert the spot-kick and secure all three points for the home side. – Bernama