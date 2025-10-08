Pearly-Thinaah advance to Arctic Open 2025 last 16 in Finland

NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah have advanced to the round of 16 at the Arctic Open 2025 in Finland.

The Malaysian duo secured their spot with a convincing straight-sets victory over Denmark’s Natasja P. Anthonisen-Amalie Cecilie Kudsk in Vantaa.

World number two Pearly-Thinaah needed just 32 minutes to complete their 21-13, 21-14 win in this first-ever meeting between the pairs.

Their dominant performance against the world number 127 ranked Danish pair demonstrated their strong form in the tournament.

The Malaysian pair will now face Indonesian opponents Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari in the next round.

This upcoming match will determine which pair advances to the quarterfinals of the Arctic Open 2025. – Bernama