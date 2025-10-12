Pearly-Thinaah urged to maintain momentum after Arctic Open victory

BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF MALAYSIA PRESIDENT TENGKU DATUK SERI ZAFRUL TENGKU ABDUL AZIZ has urged the country’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah to bring home more success following their victory at the 2025 Arctic Open in Finland.

Tengku Zafrul described the performance of the 2025 World Championships runners-up as remarkable after they easily defeated Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-7, 21-9 at the Vantaan Energia Areena.

“The fighting spirit, focus and hard work they displayed have clearly paid off,“ he said in a post on X.

He added “Keep the momentum going and bring home more victories” in his social media message to the successful pair.

Today’s triumph also redeemed the disappointment of the world number two women’s doubles pair who lost to China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in last year’s edition.

Pearly and Thinaah won their first title of the year at the Thailand Open in May in addition to finishing runners-up at the Japan Open, Indonesia Open and Indonesia Masters. – Bernama