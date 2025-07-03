Pei Jing wants to end pairing with Kian Meng on a high note

AFTER working together in mixed doubles for nearly a decade, Lai Pei Jing is determined to end her journey with Tan Kian Meng with their best performance without any pressure or regrets at the 2025 All England Championships which begins this Tuesday.

Although their relationship as teammates is often tested by differences of opinion, Pei Jing believes that every challenge they face has shaped her into a more mature and competitive player.

“In doubles, having different views are common occurrences, but in the end, we still find a way to overcome every challenge together.

“Kian Meng and I have been together for almost nine years. It is coming to an end but I just want to enjoy every last move we make in court,” she told reporters after being announced as one of the recipients of ACE Integrated Sdn Bhd sponsored initiative here, last night.

Pei Jing also admitted that she is in the best physical condition ahead of the tournament while Kian Meng has continued to show high commitment in training after announcing his retirement.

“I am raring to go and he is still giving 100 per cent effort during training. So, whatever the outcome, I will accept with an open heart,” she said.

Looking back on the sweet moments in her career, Pei Jing described winning the 2022 Korea Open as the most meaningful achievement, especially because at that time she was facing personal challenges when his brother was undergoing surgery due to a blood clot in the brain.

After ending her partnership with Kian Meng, Pei Jing is determined to continue fighting in the world of badminton in the mixed doubles sector by mentoring young player, Jimmy Wong as a lead player in this sport.

Earlier, ACE Integrated, a dynamic entertainment company, announced their commitment to supporting Malaysian talents with high potential because they believe that with the right support, athletes can realise their dreams and make meaningful contributions to society and the country.

Pei Jing and professional darts player Zulrizan Azdan are the first recipients of the initiative with Pei Jing estimated to receive financial sponsorship amounting to RM50,000 for a period of one year.

Meanwhile, Zulrizan, who has been involved in the darts world since 2005, is grateful that for the first time in his career he will receive support from a sponsor.

“I will definitely be more enthusiastic about introducing the existence of darts and taking it to a higher level so thank you very much to ACE Integrated for the trust,” he said.