Perak FC accepts interim CEO Bobie Farid’s decision to resign

IPOH: Perak FC have confirmed that its interim chief executive officer Bobie Farid Shamsudin has resigned with immediate effect after steering the team for the past two years.

Perak FC chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi said throughout his tenure with the team, Bobie Farid had carried out the responsibilities he was entrusted with wholeheartedly without any remuneration from the management.

“Unfortunately, due to a number of factors, at the moment the results are not what we wish for. As a private entity that has never been involved in football, we on the management side must have made a lot of mistakes.

“However, these weaknesses will be improved upon and this is a new learning curve for us,“ he said in a statement tonight.

On July 30, as Bobie Farid through his personal Facebook page announced his resignation after The Bos Gaurus (Perak) lost 1-2 at the hands of Kuching City FC at Perak Stadium in the seventh match of the 2024 Super League.

The best achievement by the club with Bobie at the helm was reaching the semi-finals of the Malaysia Cup last year.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azim said the management’s priority at the moment was to ensure the club remained stable with no further changes in its administration, besides ensuring Perak FC finished in the best possible position in the Super League and Malaysia Cup.

“This football club is a public asset and as the responsibility lies with us as shareholders and owners, we will continue to improve the weaknesses for the remainder of the season,” he said.

He hoped the fans would continue to give undivided support to the team.