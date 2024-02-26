Perak FC hoping to play at Perak Stadium until end of season

IPOH: The Perak FC team management have proposed that the returfing of the Perak Stadium field from normal grass to Zeon Zoysia or Bermuda grass be carried out only at the end of the season.

Perak FC chief executive officer Bobie Farid Shamsudin said the management values the initiative to replace the pitch with a new turf in the stadium but the team would certainly face problems if such work is done now.

He said the management also hope that the venue for the 2024/2025 M-League season remains unchanged (Perak Stadium) and not be moved to the Manjung City Council Stadium (MPM) in Manjung.

“We value the offer by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail to returf but our suggestion is that let the drainage system be done first because it is important and we can still play in the Perak Stadium.

“If only upgrading the drainage system, there is enough time but to change the turf as well, Perak FC would have to move to the MPM Stadium, but the floodlights at the Stadium does not meet the specification set to host night matches,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Bobie Farid said only afternoon matches can be held at Stadium MPM and that would not be able to attract many fans to the stadium, resulting in lost support and revenue for the team.

“To upgrade the drainage system it would only take a month but to returf the field would require about six months,” he said.

He added that Perak FC’s proposal was supposed to be discussed during a meeting between KBS, Ipoh City Council and the State Exco today but the meeting was postponed.

Media reports had quoted State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah as saying that Perak FC may be required to use Stadium MPM for the 2024/2025 M-League season until upgrading works are completed at the Perak Stadium. -Bernama