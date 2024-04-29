Perak FC says does not owe Seon-ung any salary

IPOH: Perak FC today said it has paid all salaries due to its former imported player Seo Seon-ung to his agent according to the terms agreed by both parties.

Its chief executive officer Bobie Farid Shamsudin said he needs to clear the air as The Bos Gaurus do not want to be implicated in the problems involving the 24-year-old South Korean.

“He (Seon-ung) signed a one-year contract with us and during that period we never failed to settle payments with his agent,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

On April 26, Seon-ung claimed in an Instagram post that he did not receive his salary for six months.

Seon-ung joined the Perak team together with several other South Koreans through their agent Leo Jeong, who is from South Korea.

According to Bobie Farid, Seon-ung was paid a monthly salary of RM12,000.