Perak Open Pickleball Championship 2025 attracts international players

THE 2025 Perak Open Pickleball Championship will take place on September 13 and 14 at the Pickleball Fun Club with a total cash prize of 40,000 Malaysian ringgit.

Tourism Perak chairman Datuk Mohamad Kamil Shafie confirmed over 200 participants have registered, including international players from China and Singapore.

This national-scale tournament represents the largest pickleball event ever organized in Perak through collaboration between Perfect Sports Pickleball Club and Pickleball Fun Club Ipoh.

Interested participants can contact PFC through Facebook or Instagram before the registration deadline on September 11.

The championship features three main categories for new players, amateurs, and open competition with six sub-categories including men’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Mohamad Kamil emphasized that the tournament provides opportunities for new talents to emerge at the national level and potentially represent Perak in future Malaysia Games.

Organizers aim to position Perak as a prominent destination for sports tourism through events like this championship. – Bernama