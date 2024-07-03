Perlis United need to fulfil additional conditions for Super League participation: MFL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has directed Perlis United FC (PUFC) to meet additional conditions to qualify for the conditional extraordinary licence needed to play as the 14th team in the Super League 2024/2025.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam said this decision was made after hearing PUFC’s application through the First Instance Body’s (FIB) proposal following verification and assessment of the relevant documents submitted by the M3 Amateur Football League (AFL).

Apart from PUFC, similar applications were submitted by the Immigration FC, KL Rovers FC and Harini Selangor FT to fill the 14th slot after the MFL Club Licensing Appeal Committee (AB) rejected Kelantan FC’s application for a national licence to compete in the Super League this season.

“Every application must fulfil the criteria and sub-criteria on Infrastructure, Staff and Administration, Sports, Legislation, Finance and Business spelt out in the MFL Club Licensing Regulations 2023 Edition,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart said assessments done on the applications received showed that PUFC possessed stronger documentation with copies of sponsorship letters worth RM25 million from four potential sponsors, namely Mudim Zakaria Food Industries Sdn Bhd, Ivory Properties Group Berhad, M.A Intelligent Holdings Sdn Bhd and Al Razi Holding (M) Sdn Bhd.

“PUFC also submitted a copy of a RM5 million cheque from one of the sponsors as proof of the team’s funds.

“The club also provided a support letter from the Perlis state government signed by Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and a support letter from the Perlis Football Association,” he added.

However, the MFL Board of Directors decided that PUFC would only be given the conditional extraordinary licence if they fulfil the extra conditions set by FIB based on discussions with PUFC officials.

He said MFL has informed PUFC of this matter and is awaiting their response.

On another matter, Stuart said FIB had given deadlines to Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) and Kuala Lumpur City FC (KL City) to resolve the issue of salary arrears for players and officials in stages.

KDA FC and KL City were instructed to make the first payment of 50 per cent on or before March 15 and the full payment on or before March 29.

“Failure to make the payments by these deadlines can cause the two Super League clubs to be barred from undertaking player transfers and fined or punished with the withdrawal of the national licence by FIB,” he said.-Bernama