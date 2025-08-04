PM Anwar delighted with news of Man Utd’s trip to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The visit of English Premier League giants Manchester United to Malaysia for the first time in 16 years has caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, an ardent fan of the 13-time English Premier League champions, was thrilled to bits about the Red Devils’ match against the ASEAN All-Stars at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on May 28 and shared the club’s official post on his Instagram page.

“All ASEAN nations will take to the field as one team against Man United #ASEAN2025 #GGMU,” he posted, accompanied by Manchester United’s iconic song titled ‘Glory Glory Man United’.

United last played in Malaysia in their 2009 pre-season tour, defeating the Malaysian XI twice at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, winning 3-2 on July 18 and 2-0 on July 20.

The Red Devils, three-time European champions, said in a statement today that the post-season tour would also see them travel to Hong Kong to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30.

This marks United’s return to Asia after their 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok in July 2022, while the last time the Red Devils stepped foot in Hong Kong was in 2013.

After the Asia tour, United will face Leeds United in Stockholm on July 19 before heading to the US as part of the Premier League’s Summer Series against West Ham United (July 26), Bournemouth (July 30) and Everton (Aug 3).