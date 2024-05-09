Recently, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed he’s a devoted Manchester United fan. But he’s not the only politician with a passionate English Premier League (EPL) allegiance! Here’s a look at which EPL clubs these nine prominent politicians cheer for:

1. Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob - Chelsea Did you know the former PM Ismail Sabri is a true Blue? Back in 2015, he and Khairy Jamaluddin, a die-hard Manchester United fan, watched the epic English showdown. He took to Facebook afterward to share: “Congratulations to all Chelsea and Man United supporters yesterday. Winning or losing is secondary. What matters most is the bonds and friendships we build, regardless of the team, background, or politics. I believe sports unite us all.”

2. Syed Saddiq - Manchester United In 2022, Muar MP took to Facebook with a cheeky post: “I rather face a group of hecklers than wear a Liverpool jersey! GGMU all the way!” He even posted a photo giving a thumbs down to the Liverpool jersey he was handed. Classic rivalry banter! 3. Khairy Jamaluddin - Manchester United The former Youth and Sports Minister and a proud Patron of the Manchester United Supporters Club Malaysia, wasn’t too thrilled after Manchester United’s latest loss to Liverpool. On Fly FM, he let his frustration fly: “We can’t do this for the entire season again.”

4. Nik Nazmi - Liverpool Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi, is a Liverpool fan—and it all started back in his college days! While most of his friends were jumping on the Alex Ferguson-led Manchester United bandwagon, he decided to go against the tide, embracing an “Anything but MU” philosophy. 5. Amirudin Shari - Liverpool The Selangor MB showed his Liverpool pride with a customised jersey in 2020, captioning his Facebook post, “Join the Liverpool supporters at the launch of the new jersey. You Will Never Walk Alone!”

6. Najib Razak - Manchester United Former Prime Minister Najib Razak is drawn to Manchester United’s playing style, saying, “I like Manchester United because I’m attracted to their style of play!” 7. Muhyiddin Yassin - Liverpool After Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in 2020, former PM Muhyiddin proudly congratulated fans, writing on Facebook, “Congratulations to all Liverpool FC supporters in Malaysia.”