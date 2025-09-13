JAPAN’S Kazuki Higa took the third-round lead at the Shinhan Donghae Open in Korea today – one of a host of Asian Tour players to make the most of moving day.

The Japanese golfer, winner of this event in 2022, set the course alight on the back nine making four birdies in a row from the 14th enroute to a seven-under-par 65 and a one-shot lead at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. He is 14-under for an event tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Korean and Japan Tours.

Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Scott Vincent from Zimbabwe is solo second after also shooting 65.

Canada’s Richard T. Lee, after another 65, is a stroke further back along with Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, plus Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut and Danthai Boonma – who all fired 66s.

Higa won this event when, for the one and only time, it was played in Japan and tomorrow will attempt to become only the fifth player to claim the title more than once.

“I think today was pretty much a perfect round,” said Higa.

“I had one bogey, but that was because my drive went left and ended up right next to a tree root – it was unplayable. Even then, I managed to give myself a par chance, so overall, it was a stress-free round.”