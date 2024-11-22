KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang looks set to return to action at the National Velodrome in Nilai in the 2025 Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Track Cycling Championships in February.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said the 36-year-old Asian keirin champion, popularly known as the Pocket Rocketman, is still in prime shape for competition.

“I can say yes he will be competing in several events next year. After what happened at the (2024 Paris) Olympics, he will surely want to bounce back.

“(Coach) John Beasley told me there is a big possibility that Datuk Azizulhasni will take part in some events in 2025. He is still in a competitive mood and wants to ride on and I hope he will compete (in the ACC),” he said when contacted.

ALSO READ: I need time to think whether to continue racing or to retire - Mohd Azizulhasni

Mohd Azizulhasni last competed in the 2023 edition of the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) but did not take part in the 2024 edition in India to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19 ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He created a sensation when he clinched his second gold at the ACC 2023 in the keirin event, thus taking his gold medal collection at the Asian level to 12 since 2007.

Previously, there were question marks over the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist’s future regarding his cycling career and speculations continued to heighten with Azizulhasni himself remaining silent on the matter.

ALSO READ: “To all Malaysians, I sincerely apologise for what happened” - Azizulhasni Awang pens heartfelt apology