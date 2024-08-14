MALAYSIA’S gold medal aspirations at the Paris 2024 Olympics were dashed when cycling star Datuk Azizulhasni Awang was disqualified from the race for overtaking the derny (motorbike pacer), before the derny left the track during the first round Heat 1.

The veteran cyclist, who has long been a symbol of hope for the nation, issued a heartfelt apology to Malaysians on his official Facebook account as the Games concluded.

“To all Malaysians, I sincerely apologise for what happened at the Paris Olympics and for not being able to fulfil everyone’s dream of bringing home the country’s first gold medal,” he wrote on his official Facebook account.

“Throughout the preparation and journey to Paris, I always envisioned a positive outcome, imagining that the ending in Paris would be a sweet story for Malaysia and especially for my career. However, I am at a loss for words with how it all turned out.”

However, the reality of his disqualification hit hard, leaving him stunned and speechless.

He further described the overwhelming emotions he experienced.

“When I saw my name marked as ‘disqualified’, it felt as if the world stopped. My body, which was hot and ready to compete, suddenly became cold and numb.

“The entire velodrome fell silent, even though it was actually full of cheers from the spectators,” he stated.

“I didn’t want to give up and waited for a miracle to happen, hoping to see my name on the final list for the ‘repechage’ round.

“But in the end, I remained disappointed. I packed my bags and chose to leave immediately because I couldn’t accept the reality that the race would go on without me.”

“I can’t find the words to describe the emotions I felt at that moment.

“I never imagined something like this would happen. I came to Paris full of hope, carrying the important mission of our beloved country.

“Some might say that the expectations were too high and that I lost control, but that’s not true at all; everything was in its proper place,” he wrote.

“I remember the promises I made to my mother, wife, and children that this would be my last Olympic appearance when they all asked me to retire after recovering from heart surgery. I wonder if all this happened because I went against their wishes.

He added: “From the start of my career until now, they have been my source of strength, allowing me to continue the fight and reach the top of the world.”

“I sat in my room, reflecting on the immense hopes of everyone that had been shattered. The saddest part was recalling the reaction of coach John Beasley, who was so emotional and unable to hold back his tears.”

“I felt overwhelming guilt towards the entire team who had also sacrificed so much to ensure I was at my best as an athlete.”

In his apology, he also mentioned the importance of faith and acceptance..

“Islam teaches us to accept fate. Everything that happens in this world has been determined by Allah long before we were created, and Allah is the best of planners.”

“I am grateful that I hold firmly to Allah’s guidance, otherwise, I wouldn’t know how to process everything that has happened,” he stated.

“My deepest thanks to everyone who has continuously supported my career journey.”

He also thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the National Sports Council (MSN), the National Sports Institute (ISN), the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), and sponsors CIMB, Gardenia Breakthru, Brightcow (FGV), Oligo, 100plus (F&N), Daikin, and Oakley and all those who always stood firmly behind him

“I am truly grateful to have so many people by my side, both directly and indirectly.”

“Once again, I apologise to everyone and encourage you to continue supporting our national athletes in the future.”

He concluded: “No amount of regret will change the past. No amount of anxiety will change the future. But any amount of gratitude will change the present.”