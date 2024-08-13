I need time to think whether to continue racing or to retire - Mohd Azizulhasni

NATIONAL track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang plans to take some time to consider whether to continue his cycling career and compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or to retire.

The Pocket Rocketman said he needed to sit down with his family and discuss matters before making a decision, while admitting that his coach John Beasley and his teammates had persuaded him to carry on till the next Olympics.

“After the race (at the Paris Olympics), John and Shah (Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom) and the team expressed their hope that I would consider going for Los Angeles 2028, but I need to sit down with my family and clear my mind.

“What happened in Paris was not a usual thing in my career, but for me, they know if I stop racing I will still be active in sports, what’s important is if they need my help, I will help,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the Road To Gold (RTG) committee will support any decision the 36-year-old makes and would still support his needs.

“I have talked to Azizul and I asked him to take time to discuss with his family first and the RTG committee will support his decision.

As long as he wants to fight and as long as his body can race, we will provide support, so let’s give him time to think,” she said.

Mohd Azizulhasni’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics came to an abrupt end when he was disqualified in the first heat of the men’s keirin event for overtaking the derny before it left the track at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome on Saturday.

The disqualification ended any hopes of securing an Olympic gold medal through Mohd Azizulhasni in what would have been his final appearance at the Games.