Poison-pen letter: FAM mulls lodging police report

SUBANG JAYA: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is considering lodging a police report regarding a poison-pen letter that criticised the leadership and management of the national football governing body recently.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pix) said FAM is also planning to collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the source of the letter, which was sent via email to stakeholders including the media.

“If such letters keep coming every day it will be tiresome, so we will collaborate with MCMC to trace the source of the email, and the executive committee agrees to lodge a police report.

“If there are suspicious elements in the letter, we will bring it to Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat, the chairman of the FAM Integrity Committee,“ he said at a press conference after the 60th FAM Annual Congress here today.

At the same time, Hamidin also refuted allegations that FAM was not transparent in the tender process involving the National Training Centre project, which was one of the main issues raised in the letter.

“In terms of finances, we follow the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) of FAM and AFC (Asian Football Confederation), anything involving finances will go through their respective standing committees,“ he said.

Commenting further, Hamidin admitted to being saddened by various allegations in the anonymous letter, describing it as malicious and a personal attack on his leadership.

Meanwhile, FAM Secretary-General Datuk Noor Azman Rahman declined to comment extensively on various allegations of abuse of power made against him (in the letter).

“I just want to forgive all the accusers and slanderers,“ he said, holding back tears.

Yesterday, an email containing the poison-pen letter raising issues regarding the leadership and management of FAM went viral on social media.

Four main issues raised were abuse of power by the FAM Secretary-General, salaries and benefits of staff, issues involving the Harimau Malaya (national football squad), and the National Training Centre project.

In a separate development, Hamidin said FAM supports a motion proposing that the organisation fully supports FIFA president Gianni Infantino in raising issues of racism in football as the main agenda at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok in May.

Additionally, Hamidin announced that the Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Association was named the Best Affiliate member of FAM for 2023, marking the first time this award has been introduced at today’s congress. -Bernama