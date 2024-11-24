Positive mindset will take rhinos far, says Kim Swee

DATUK Ong Kim Swee hopes Sabah FC can maintain their excellent momentum, especially after his decision to part ways as the team’s head coach at the end of this month.

Sabah’s victory against PT Athletic FC in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup preliminary round at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, yesterday marked Kim Swee’s final match in charge since joining the club in 2021.

“I believe the players are professionals who understand their responsibilities. They must stay focused regardless of whoever comes in to replace me.

“They should not dwell on differences and must adapt to a new style. With a positive mentality and an equally positive individual replacing me, I believe this team is on the right track,“ he told a press conference after Sabah’s 4-0 thrashing of PT Athletic.

On Thursday, Kim Swee announced he would no longer be with Sabah FC once his contract ends on Nov 30.

He admitted that parting ways with the squad was not an easy decision but expressed his desire to open a new chapter with fresh challenges.

“I am seeking a different challenge, and leaving Sabah FC is not an easy thing to do. However, gaining new experiences to achieve my coaching career ambitions is equally challenging to come by.

“I will decide on my next move in the next two or three days as I need to consider several factors. Yes, I have received a few offers, both locally and abroad,“ he said.

Sabah FC are reportedly working to find an interim replacement for Kim Swee as soon as possible to ensure the continuity of the Rhinos’ performance in the remainder of the 2024/2025 Super League and Malaysia Cup campaigns.