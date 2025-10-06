Postecoglou vows to fight on as Nottingham Forest winless run continues

ANGE POSTECOGLOU declared his confidence in turning around Nottingham Forest’s fortunes remains completely undiminished despite their seven-match winless start under his leadership.

Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Sunday following midweek calls for his dismissal from home supporters during their 3-2 Europa League loss to Midtjylland.

The Australian manager acknowledged he understood the scale of the challenge when accepting the position at the City Ground.

Postecoglou expressed his enthusiasm for confronting difficult situations rather than avoiding them.

He emphasised that his fundamental belief in his capabilities and his initial confidence upon taking the job have not diminished in any way.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis made a bold appointment in Postecoglou given his contrasting tactical approach to predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno had guided Forest to an impressive seventh-place Premier League finish last season alongside European qualification after three decades.

Postecoglou maintains that his team’s performances deserve better returns than their current record of five losses and two draws.

Forest enter the international break positioned just above the relegation zone with early exits from cup competitions.

The manager predicted that improved results will eventually follow their current commitment to his footballing philosophy.

Postecoglou characterised their present situation as an engaging struggle that requires determined effort.

He concluded by reaffirming his lifelong pattern of fighting for achievements rather than expecting easy solutions. – AFP