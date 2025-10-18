PSG fightback secures 3-3 draw with Strasbourg in Ligue 1 thriller

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN mounted a dramatic second-half recovery to secure a 3-3 draw against an impressive Strasbourg side on Friday.

The reigning French and European champions preserved their position at the summit of Ligue 1 despite facing significant injury challenges throughout the match.

Bradley Barcola provided PSG with an early advantage at the Parc des Princes with his fourth goal of the season.

Strasbourg responded emphatically with a Joaquin Panichelli double and a Diego Moreira strike to establish a commanding 3-1 lead.

Goncalo Ramos converted a crucial penalty to ignite PSG’s comeback in the thrilling encounter.

Senny Mayulu completed the fightback with an equalising goal eleven minutes from full time.

PSG manager Luis Enrique acknowledged Strasbourg’s quality while explaining his team selection decisions.

“Strasbourg are without any doubt one of the best teams in Ligue 1, so we knew how difficult it was going to be,“ said Enrique.

The Spanish coach defended his decision to rest several key players who had recently returned from international duty.

Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha remained unused substitutes throughout the match.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was among those introduced only during the second half.

The result maintained PSG’s one-point advantage over Strasbourg at the top of the table.

The draw denied Strasbourg their first ever victory in 35 top-flight visits to face Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille and Lyon now have opportunities to overtake both teams with victories in their Saturday fixtures.

Enrique remained optimistic about his team’s performance despite the numerous absentees.

“Our objective is to be in a position to win every competition but that will be very difficult,“ Enrique added.

The PSG squad continues to cope with several significant injury concerns.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele remains sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained while playing for France.

Captain Marquinhos joined midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves on the unavailable list.

The team did welcome back Desire Doue following his month-and-a-half absence.

Doue contributed significantly by assisting Barcola’s opener and winning the penalty that Ramos converted.

PSG established their early lead through a well-worked move between Barcola and Doue in the sixth minute.

Strasbourg equalised when Guela Doue crossed for Panichelli to score with a powerful header.

The visitors took the lead just before halftime through Moreira’s composed finish.

Panichelli extended Strasbourg’s advantage shortly after the restart with his seventh league goal.

PSG’s penalty came after Doue was fouled by Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Lee Kang-in struck the post before setting up Mayulu’s equalising goal.

The Champions League holders now shift focus to their European campaign.

PSG travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Strasbourg will confront Jagiellonia Bialystok in the UEFA Conference League next week.

Monaco face Angers on Saturday under new Belgian coach Sebastien Pocognoli. – AFP