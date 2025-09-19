Gaza and Palestinian future to dominate UN General Assembly gathering

NEW YORK: The annual United Nations General Assembly summit will focus heavily on the future of Palestinians and Gaza when more than 140 world leaders gather next week.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas will miss the event after Washington denied US visas to him and his officials.

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza following Israel’s offensive, triggered by the October 2023 Hamas attack, will dominate high-level debates starting Monday.

Saudi Arabia and France will co-chair meetings discussing the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

This follows last week’s General Assembly adoption of a text supporting a future Palestinian state without Hamas involvement.

France is expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state during these meetings alongside several other nations.

International Crisis Group analyst Richard Gowan described the recognition as a symbolic gesture with potential real significance if followed by pressure on Israel.

Gowan warned of possible Israeli reprisals and escalation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposes Palestinian statehood.

The United States has opposed recognition and denied visas to the Palestinian delegation including Abbas.

The Assembly will vote Friday to authorise Abbas to address the gathering via video link instead.

Attention will focus on US President Donald Trump’s response when Abbas speaks at the annual event that paralyses much of Manhattan.

Trump has initiated massive cuts to US foreign aid since returning to office despite growing humanitarian needs.

The UN faces criticism over its efficacy while dealing with financial crises and multiple conflicts during its 80th anniversary year.

Human Rights Watch’s Federico Borello stated that the multilateral system faces an existential threat from norm violations.

Borello cited serious violations of international humanitarian law occurring in Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere involving Security Council members.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded action matching the gravity of challenges in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and climate change.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will join nearly 140 leaders including Ukraine’s Zelensky, Brazil’s Lula, and Iran’s Pezeshkian.

Sharaa’s appearance follows his forces overthrowing Bashar al-Assad and now confronting post-civil war reconstruction challenges.

Iran’s nuclear program will feature prominently as sanctions could be reinstated after a process triggered by European powers.

Guterres and President Lula will organise a climate summit where states may announce new emission reduction goals before COP30. – AFP