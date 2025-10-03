Pulisic and McKennie headline US squad for October friendlies

AC MILAN forward Christian Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie headline a 26-man United States squad named by manager Mauricio Pochettino for two October friendlies.

McKennie returns to the national team after last playing in March as Pochettino previously evaluated less experienced players.

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is also set for his first US appearance this year following his recovery from multiple injuries.

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Lyon midfielder Tanner Tessmann are among 15 players recalled who missed September’s training camp.

The United States will host Ecuador in a friendly at Austin, Texas, on October 10.

They will then face Australia four days later in Commerce City, Colorado.

All three nations have already qualified for next year’s World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Pulisic arrives in excellent form with six goals from seven matches for AC Milan this season.

Pochettino described Pulisic as the national team’s most important player during a Thursday conference call.

The manager had previously disagreed with Pulisic’s decision to skip this year’s Gold Cup after a demanding Serie A campaign.

Pochettino emphasised that no player should assume automatic World Cup selection regardless of past performances.

He stated the team has worked to change the culture where players felt entitled to roster spots based on previous achievements.

The manager expects every player to prove they deserve inclusion in the final World Cup squad. – AFP