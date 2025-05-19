KUALA LUMPUR: Former national footballer Reduan Abdullah has expressed his disappointment over reports that several big teams are set to pull out from competing in the Malaysia League (M-League) next season.

The former UiTM FC head coach described such development as not only tarnishing the image of the M-League but also a sign of the unhealthy situation of the sport in Malaysia.

“I feel that I’m not the only one concerned about this situation because supporters too are worried about the withdrawal of several big teams from next season’s M-League.

“I feel that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) need to come up with the best method to resolve the situation,” he said when met yesterday.

The media had previously reported that several big teams, including the likes of Perak FC, Sri Pahang FC and Kedah Darul Aman FC, are set to pull out from next season’s M-League.

Reduan added that should these big teams pull out from competing in the M-League, it would definitely have a big impact on football development in the country.

“If we are not serious about our football development, we will see more import and naturalised players plying their trade in the M-League.

“We should not let this happen. We must produce more local talent like how it used to be,” he said.