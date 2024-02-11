Race over for SuperKIP after hand fracture in qualifying

SEPANG: National Moto2 wildcard racer Khairul Idham Pawi is out of tomorrow’s Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) race after fracturing his left hand following a collision with teammate Helmi Azman during Qualifying 1 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) today.

This was confirmed by Petronas MIE Racing RW team manager Razmin Masli Abdul Razak, who said that the rider, better known as SuperKIP, also suffered injuries to his legs.

“An X-ray taken at a medical centre confirmed that Khairul Idham fractured his hand but we are still waiting to do a CT scan for his leg injury... Helmi is fine, just normal injuries.

“Hopefully, he (Helmi) can continue to ride as normal tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Helmi lost control of his machine at a bend on lap 8 and SuperKip, who was following closely behind, collided with him, resulting in both of them falling.

Both the Petronas MIE Racing RW riders were taken to the circuit’s medical centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, MIE Racing team owner Midori Moriwaki expressed confidence that Helmi would be able to do his best in tomorrow’s Grand Prix despite today’s accident.

“I know he is excited to race and I am sure Helmi will give his best for the Jalur Gemilang and also for the sponsor, Petronas,“ she said.