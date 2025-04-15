Rachel, Sivasangari crash out in El Gouna shocker

MALAYSIA’S top squash players faced early exits at the El Gouna International Squash Open in Egypt, with Rachel Arnold and S. Sivasangari falling in the second round yesterday (April 14).

World No. 20 Rachel Arnold was unable to match the pace of American fourth seed Olivia Weaver, going down 7-11, 4-11, 4-11 in just 24 minutes.

ALSO READ: Sivasangari outplays Sobhy in five-set Cincinnati thriller for first title of year

Meanwhile, national No. 1 Sivasangari fell in a five-game thriller against Egypt’s world No. 13 Salma Hany, losing 11-9, 11-4, 7-11, 2-11, 8-11 despite a promising start.

The defeats mark a premature end to Malaysia’s women’s challenge at the US$217,500 tournament.