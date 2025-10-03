Real Madrid face Villarreal amid internal tensions after derby defeat

REAL MADRID face Villarreal on Saturday seeking to revive their La Liga campaign following a damaging derby defeat last weekend.

Xabi Alonso’s team saw their perfect start to the season shattered by a 5-2 thrashing from rivals Atletico Madrid.

The coach admitted his side deserved to lose and has tried to move forward from the result.

Striker Kylian Mbappe insisted Madrid must remember the defeat to prevent similar performances after Tuesday’s Champions League win over Kairat.

Midfielder Fede Valverde repeatedly cited a lack of attitude when analysing the derby loss.

Alonso dismissed blaming attitude as too simplistic and dropped Valverde for the Kairat match.

The Uruguayan midfielder had been expected to cover at right-back due to injuries but stated he was not born to play that position.

Spanish media reported Alonso’s decision to play Raul Asencio instead was punishment for Valverde’s comments.

Valverde expressed sadness on social media and denied ever refusing to play for the club.

Jude Bellingham’s role presents another selection dilemma for Alonso after his ineffective first start against Atletico.

The England international began on the bench against Kairat but came on as a substitute unlike Valverde.

Bellingham’s inclusion against Atletico pushed Arda Guler wide despite the Turk’s impressive central performances.

Vinicius Junior showed frustration when substituted without scoring in the Champions League victory.

Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by one point and sit two points above third-placed Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine’s visit tests Madrid’s ability to perform against top opponents after recent heavy losses.

A 4-0 Club World Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and the Atletico loss have raised concerns about Madrid’s big-game performances.

Last season’s Champions League quarter-final exit to Arsenal under Carlo Ancelotti adds to these worries.

Madrid’s strong league form has come mainly against bottom-half teams except for Espanyol’s Bernabeu visit.

Mbappe represents a major positive with 13 goals across all competitions in just nine appearances.

Barcelona visit Sevilla on Sunday aiming to maintain their narrow lead at the summit.

Luis Milla emerges as the player to watch with his league-leading four assists for Getafe.

Jose Bordalas’ Getafe visit Osasuna on Friday seeking to climb from their upper mid-table position.

Sevilla have managed just one home league win throughout the entire year of 2025.

Barcelona and promoted Elche remain the only unbeaten teams in La Liga this season.

Antoine Griezmann reached his 200th goal milestone for Atletico Madrid in this week’s Champions League action. – AFP