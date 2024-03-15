Recalled Neuer in 'a league of his own', says Bayern's Tuchel

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel (pix) on Friday praised captain Manuel Neuer on the goalkeeper's recall to the Germany squad for the first time in 15 months.

Neuer last played for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, breaking his leg shortly after and missing almost a year of football.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Thursday no decision had been made on whether Neuer or Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen would be the team's number one.

The 2014 World Cup winner returned to the field for a home match against Darmstadt in October -- Bayern's same opponents this weekend.

“Once he made it back on the pitch I really knew he’d be back for the home Euros.

“His goalkeeping play, his anticipation is really unique. He’s in a league of his own.”

Tuchel told reporters “what the doctors said really shocked me” about Neuer’s injury, saying the goalkeeper’s return was “really unique... one in 20,000 -- maybe one in 20 million.”

“I wouldn’t have made it back”.

The 37-year-old had two reasons to celebrate on Thursday. He became a father for the first time during Nagelsmann's squad announcement.

“Manu will come back tomorrow and will stand in the goal inspired by fatherhood.” -AFP