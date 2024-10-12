Red Giants coach pleased with team’s commanding performance

SELANGOR head coach Katsuhito Kinoshi is satisfied with his team’s performance in their 4-0 victory over Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi, last night.

He said the win reinforced Selangor’s excellent momentum in the Super League and emphasised the importance of maintaining their winning streak in upcoming matches.

The Japanese coach also acknowledged the challenges faced by his team, particularly with a packed match schedule and players balancing commitments between the club and the national team.

“I am very satisfied with all the players. This winning momentum must continue. Sometimes, we face difficult matches, but the most important thing is to believe in ourselves. Even though we have lost some key players, I want to see someone in this team step up to become a key player,” he told reporters after the match.

He added that despite these challenges, Selangor delivered a dominant performance, showcasing the team’s strength and resilience.

Meanwhile, NSFC head coach K. Nantha Kumar admitted that his team had it tough against one of the best teams in the league.

“Selangor are a strong team and all their players did well. Several of our midfielders and attackers performed below expectations. I need to discuss with them ... they were okay during training,“ he added.

He said the red-carding of Che Rashid Che Halim badly affected his team.

The win placed the Red Giants second in the table with 32 points, behind Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who have collected 43 points. NSFC are lying 13th in the league with six points.