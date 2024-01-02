Reports: Hamilton set to make shock F1 switch to Ferrari in 2025

BERLIN: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (pix) is set to leave his Mercedes Formula One team to make a sensational switch to Ferrari in 2025, German Press Agency (dpa) reported according to several media reports.

Motorsport news portal Autosport said on Thursday that it’s not clear whether a contract has been signed, but negotiations are at an advanced stage and can be concluded by the end of this week.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari refused to comment on the reports when asked by dpa.

Ferrari have long been interested in Hamilton, but their offers have been previously rejected because the seven-time F1 world champion felt Mercedes offered him a better route to success.

However, after two frustrating seasons with the German outfit, it looks like Hamilton could be convinced to join the Italian team.

Last year, Hamilton signed a multi-year contract with Mercedes for 2024 and 2025, but it appears that the second season may have only been an option and the British driver likely has a release clause.

Ferrari recently announced that their current driver Charles Leclerc has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue to race for the team beyond the end of 2024.

Their deal with Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, expires at the end of the year. -Bernama