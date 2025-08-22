Rexy optimist of doubles pair bringing home medal

BADMINTON ACADEMY MALAYSIA (ABM) Doubles Coaching director Rexy Mainaky is optimistic that the national doubles pair will not return empty-handed from the 2025 Badminton World Championships scheduled to be held in Paris, France, from Aug 25 to 31.

Rexy said the current doubles squad, featuring carefully selected players, is considered one of the strongest ever fielded by the Malaysian contingent for the prestigious tournament.

However, he stressed that the coaching staff does not want to place unnecessary pressure on the players, fearing it could affect their performance.

“We don’t want to put pressure on our strong candidates. Instead, we want them to enjoy the tournament. They have already endured all the hard training and stress, so now is the time to play with freedom and confidence,” he said when met yesterday.

Rexy also expressed satisfaction that several Malaysian men’s doubles pairs were named as seeded players for the championship, noting that it helps ease the burden on the country’s top pair, former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

“In the last edition, all eyes were on Aaron-Wooi Yik, even though Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani-Goh Sze Fei and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun were also competing.

“But this time, Izzuddin-Sze Fei and Wei Chong-Kai Wun have significantly improved their game, which in turn reduces the pressure on Aaron-Wooi Yik,” he said.

For the record, in this edition, Malaysia has four representatives in the men’s doubles event, namely, Aaron-Wooi Yik, Wei Chong-Kai Wun, Nur Izzuddin, Sze Fei and Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King - Bernama