Couple’s remand extended in RM3.1m ganja trafficking case

KOTA BHARU: The remand order for a married couple arrested on suspicion of trafficking ganja worth RM3.1 million has been extended for another seven days.

The suspects, aged 31 and 49, are being investigated for their alleged role in the drug syndicate.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that charges will be filed on July 21.

“No other arrests have been made yet, but investigations are ongoing to determine if they have links to other syndicates,“ he said during a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters.

The couple was arrested last Friday after police noticed suspicious activity involving their Proton X70 vehicle on Jalan Padang Sembilan, Kuala Krai.

Authorities seized drugs hidden in cashew nut packets, leading to the bust of the trafficking operation.

Mohd Yusoff also shared crime statistics for Kelantan, noting a 14.3% drop in index crimes for the first half of 2025.

However, violent crimes saw an increase, including a 26.8% rise in rape cases and a 400% spike in armed robberies.

Road accidents decreased by 2%, with fatal accidents dropping by 19% compared to the previous year. - Bernama