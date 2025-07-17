Single mum in KL says RM7k salary just enough to get by

FOR many, earning RM7,000 a month in Kuala Lumpur might sound like a dream. But for one single mother, it’s just enough to scrape by.

In a heartfelt viral post, the woman opened up about her struggles raising three children alone after her husband died in a car accident two years ago.

“Total expenses are roughly RM6,500. Salary is RM7,000. Urban poor in KL, just enough to get by,” she wrote, sharing her monthly expenses in detail:

- Monthly Expenses:

- Rent: RM1,000 (will increase to RM1,200 next year)

- Car loan: RM800 (RM23,000 remaining)

- Petrol: RM350

- Utility bills (electricity & water): RM170

- Gate guard fees: RM50

- Electrical appliance 1: RM70

- Electrical appliance 2: RM55

- Allowance for mother - RM150

- Three children: RM1,500

- Hibah: RM146

- Mobile plan: RM75

- Groceries, school expenses, etc: RM2,000+ (always takeaway because too exhausted to cook)

“Where else can I cut back? I have no debts, no house. I’m just living sincerely to raise my children. Please pray for my happiness and health.”

Her post quickly gained traction, striking a chord with thousands of Malaysians who praised her strength and resilience.

Some offered practical advice.

“Stop paying for the electric appliance. Stop hibah too — I know it’s good, but for now stop first. Once you’re stable, you can take it again. Downgrade the car if possible, or find a cheaper rental even if it’s tough,” wrote one commenter.

Another added, “You can try adjusting your housing or food expenses, or even look for a side income for extra savings. As long as you don’t have debt, you’re still okay. You’re surviving, sis. Stay strong — you’re doing good.”

“Downgrade your car to an Axia. Also, try to find a rental house under RM1K,” another netizen suggested.

