KUALA LUMPUR: The 100th anniversary celebration of the Penang Badminton Association was made more meaningful when CitaGlobal Berhad contributed RM20,000 to inspire the nurturing of more stars on par with legend Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei.

Honorary Life President of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and Executive Chairman and President of CitaGlobal Berhad, Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria described Penang as still having ‘unfinished business’ in strengthening the national badminton ecosystem.

“That is why, as a badminton leader, I always value the leadership of Penang and throughout my seven years as president (of the Badminton Association of Malaysia), they have helped me greatly in leading the development of badminton not only in Penang but also across Malaysia.

“I think there is another so-called unfinished business. That is the setting up of a regional academy, and with this centenary celebration, it should basically be pursued. Because I think just having a centre like the Petronas Badminton Academy here, it will actually be more meaningful if we can also have a regional academy in Penang,” he told reporters after presenting the cheque at Akademi Badminton Malaysia, here today.

Meanwhile, Penang Badminton Association president Datuk Kah Kau Kiak said Chong Wei has been appointed as the 100th Anniversary Ambassador and will enliven the gala night scheduled for Nov 22.

Established in 1925, the Penang Badminton Association is the oldest state badminton association in Malaysia and continues to be a ‘fertile ground’ for producing champions, with Chong Wei remaining the symbol of its success. - Bernama