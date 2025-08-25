Sabalenka and Djokovic advance in US Open first round victories

ARYNA SABALENKA successfully began her US Open title defence with a hard-fought victory over Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova on Sunday.

The world number one secured a 7-5, 6-1 win while aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to claim consecutive US Open titles.

Masarova, ranked 108th globally, challenged Sabalenka with a determined performance on Arthur Ashe Stadium’s main showcourt.

“Happy to get this win and happy to be in the second round. I feel like I didn’t start my best in the first games, but then I found my rhythm,“ said Sabalenka.

Sabalenka will face unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova in the second round following her opening triumph.

Danish 14th seed Clara Tauson suffered an early exit against Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in a dramatic three-set encounter.

Eala became the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam singles match with her 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13/11) comeback victory after trailing 5-1 in the final set.

“I’m super over the moon with what I was able to do today, especially coming back in the third,“ Eala said.

Indonesia’s Janice Tjen joined the upset trend by defeating Russian 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Tjen became the first Indonesian since Angelique Widjaja in 2004 to reach a Grand Slam main draw singles event.

“I feel proud to be able to do this for my country,“ said the world number 149 ranked player.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu marked her return to winning form at Flushing Meadows with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 victory over Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

The 2021 champion secured her first US Open match win since her historic title triumph four years ago.

“I wanted to win a match here really bad. It’s been four years, and it’s a very special tournament for me,“ Raducanu stated.

Novak Djokovic launched his campaign for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 victory against American teenager Learner Tien.

The 38-year-old Serbian star needed a medical timeout for a foot blister before securing his second-round place in two hours and 25 minutes.

“Great to be back in New York. I wish I had Learner Tien’s age -- when you come to the late 30s it’s about learning how to preserve the energy for what matters,“ Djokovic said.

American hopes Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton both advanced comfortably into the second round with straight-set victories.

Fritz defeated compatriot Emilio Nava 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 while Shelton overcame Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

“As soon as you start looking ahead, you stumble over your own feet. So just one game at a time,“ Shelton commented about his approach.

Czech 16th seed Jakub Mensik and Spanish 18th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina also progressed with straight-set wins in their opening matches. – AFP