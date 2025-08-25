Senator urges comprehensive 13MP housing initiatives in urban and rural areas

KUALA LUMPUR: The government must implement its 13th Malaysia Plan housing initiatives comprehensively across both urban and rural locations according to Senator Abun Sui Anyit.

He stated that expanded programmes like the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme and Rent-to-Own Scheme should specifically benefit residents in remote areas including Sabah and Sarawak.

The senator noted that the 13MP tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim strongly emphasises housing and ongoing construction projects.

“I propose that the federal government strengthen collaboration with state governments since it involves grants and land allocation,” he told reporters.

He added that state governments should become more proactive in providing housing for residents in remote areas particularly in East Malaysia.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim confirmed during the tabling that both housing schemes would expand to enable more low and middle income groups to own homes.

Senator Datuk Edward Linggu Bukut said efforts to ensure fair income through minimum wage reviews and progressive wage policies would enhance worker commitment.

“This continuous process provides incentives and motivation that ultimately benefits both civil servants and government effectiveness,” he explained.

He added that such efforts should continue expanding with additional incentives for both public and private sector employees.

Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin described the 13MP as a document prioritising public welfare through economic sustainability and environmental conservation.

“I believe that with strong government efforts and private sector cooperation the 13MP aspirations will be achieved,” he stated.

Salehuddin said public service reforms could occur through strengthened governance and improved civil servant integrity.

“The people want issues resolved quickly without leakages or bureaucratic hurdles that burden citizens,” he emphasised.

He concluded that enhanced integrity and governance would drive societal success and help people appreciate government implementation efforts under the 13MP. – Bernama