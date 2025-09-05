Sabalenka faces American Anisimova in third straight US Open final

NEW YORK: World number one Aryna Sabalenka will compete in her third consecutive US Open final against an American opponent when she faces Amanda Anisimova on Saturday.

Sabalenka recovered from a set down to defeat American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in Thursday’s semi-final as she aims to become the first woman to win back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams in 2013 and 2014.

She will face a partisan crowd firmly supporting her opponent after eighth seed Anisimova defeated four-time major winner Naomi Osaka in another three-set thriller.

Sabalenka stated she has learned to handle the challenging atmosphere through experience playing numerous matches against American women in the United States.

The home crowd reached a fever pitch during the 2023 final when local favourite Coco Gauff battled past Sabalenka, prompting the Belarusian to later jokingly call out fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium for their lack of support.

After Gauff lifted the trophy, Sabalenka expressed hope for more finals against the American but with different results.

She made a cheeky offer to buy US fans drinks if they cheered for her over American Emma Navarro in this year’s semi-final, teasing the crowd about their late support after defeating her opponent.

Sabalenka delivered another disappointment to American fans that year by beating Pegula in the final.

The defending champion told reporters she learned to distance herself from the crowd’s energy after last season’s matches against American opponents.

She explained she only heard support in her direction and remained so focused on her work that she refused to surrender victory due to stadium emotions. – Reuters