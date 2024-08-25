Sarawak’s commitment to grassroots development yields Sukma 2024 success

KUCHING: Sarawak’s success in becoming the overall champion of the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) is a testament to the state’s unwavering commitment to sports development, achieved through strategic investment in training programmes, world-class facilities and continuous support to nurture new talent.

Sarawak contingent chef de mission Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu (pix) said this success reflects the state’s robust efforts to strengthen grassroots sports and develop future athletes capable of competing at the highest levels.

“Congratulations to our athletes. Securing victories across 37 sports is no small feat, and it speaks volumes about the extensive preparation and dedication required to ensure our athletes were ready to compete on such a competitive stage.

“My sincere thanks go to the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Sarawak State Sports Council for their pivotal role in preparing our athletes for SUKMA,” he told Bernama.

Sarawak clinched the top spot at SUKMA 2024 with an impressive haul of 76 gold, 55 silver and 70 bronze medals, pipping the Federal Territories (FT) by just one gold medal.

This victory marks Sarawak’s fourth overall championship win, following their triumphs in 1990, 1992 and 1994.

The State Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development said the contingent’s success was also driven by the unwavering support of the people of Sarawak and the sportsmanship displayed by athletes from various ethnic backgrounds.

Looking ahead, Gerald said the state was committed to producing more national athletes capable of competing on the international stage, particularly in diving and swimming.

“The state government is continuously working to upgrade and maintain existing facilities to ensure they are comfortable for athletes and can serve as venues for future championships in Sarawak.

“We hope these facilities will be instrumental in developing new talent, especially in preparation for the 2027 SEA Games,” he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government has agreed to make Sarawak a co-host of the SEA Games when Malaysia next hosts the regional sporting event in 2027.

Anwar acknowledged Sarawak’s ability to organise SUKMA 2024 as one of the best editions ever held, leading to the decision to entrust Sarawak with the responsibility of co-hosting the biennial event.