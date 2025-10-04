Savinho signs new Manchester City contract extension until 2031

BRAZILIAN winger Savinho has committed his long-term future to Manchester City by signing a new contract with the Premier League champions.

The agreement extends his stay at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2031.

Manchester City have also secured an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months beyond the 2031 expiry date.

The 21-year-old was a transfer target for Tottenham during the recent window.

Spurs were reportedly deterred from making a move by City’s firm valuation of seventy million pounds.

Savinho contributed significantly during his debut season in English football despite not always being a regular starter.

He provided 13 assists and scored three goals across 48 appearances under manager Pep Guardiola.

The player expressed his immense pride at securing the new deal with the club.

“It’s a very special feeling to know that Pep and the club have placed such faith in me,“ Savinho said in an official club statement.

He acknowledged his youth and desire for continuous improvement under the current coaching setup.

“I feel I have so much improving to do -- I am still young and very hungry to keep learning,“ he added.

Savinho believes working with Guardiola and his staff will be crucial for his ongoing development.

The Brazil international, who has earned 13 senior caps, first made his mark in European football at Girona.

His performances were instrumental in helping Girona qualify for the Champions League during the 2023-24 season.

Girona is part of the City Football Group, the same multi-club network that owns Manchester City.

He subsequently completed a thirty-one million pound transfer to join Manchester City.

City’s director of football Hugo Viana praised the winger’s potential for future growth.

“Savinho is still very young, but he has already demonstrated that he possesses the qualities needed to become a truly outstanding player,“ Viana stated. – AFP