Scheffler wins BMW Championship with stunning chip-in

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER delivered a dramatic 82-foot birdie chip on the 17th hole to seal victory at the BMW Championship.

The world number one carded a three-under 67 to finish at 15-under 265, two strokes ahead of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.

Scheffler became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006-07 to win five or more times in consecutive seasons.

The win solidifies his status as the favourite for next week’s Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Scheffler’s remarkable chip at the par-three 17th restored his two-stroke lead after a nervy approach shot.

“Any time you hole a chip like that it’s pretty nice,“ Scheffler said. “It looked good when it landed, it looked good when it was rolling and it was nice to see that one go in.”

He admitted nearly taking a riskier shot at the pin but opted for a safer play.

“I played smart off the tee,“ Scheffler said. “Part of me wanted to go at the pin and then I kind of held it off.”

MacIntyre, who led early, struggled with three bogeys in the first five holes.

“I got off to an absolutely horrific start,“ MacIntyre said. “I just felt great going out. I wasn’t even expecting to be over par, to be honest.”

Scheffler credited his consistency to maintaining intensity throughout the tournament.

“I think it has a lot to do with the intensity I bring to each round,“ Scheffler said. “I try not to take days off.”

The victory also secured Scheffler’s spot on the US Ryder Cup team for next month’s event at Bethpage Black.

He will be joined by US Open winner J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Scheffler’s birdie putts at the fifth and seventh holes helped him regain the lead after an early bogey.

MacIntyre briefly closed the gap with a birdie at the 16th, but Scheffler’s heroics at the 17th sealed the win.

The BMW Championship was the second FedEx Cup playoff event, with the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship.

England’s Harry Hall secured the final spot, edging out past US Open winner Lucas Glover. - AFP