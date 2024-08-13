Scottie Scheffler finishes No. 1 in Comcast Business Tour

THE 2024 FedExCup Regular Season concluded this weekend at the Wyndham Championship, with Scottie Scheffler claiming the No. 1 position in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 and earning an $8 million bonus. The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season.

“It’s been an incredible year for me both on and off the course, so to finish up the regular season by earning the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 is an honor,“ Scheffler said. “Every year I try to perform and compete to the best of my abilities, so this award really represents the hard work put in throughout the course of the season with the support of my family and team.”

Scheffler put together an historic season to claim the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 for the second time in three years. The 28-year-old won six tournaments during the 2024 PGA TOUR season, including four Signature Events and a second career major championship at the Masters Tournament. Scheffler is the fourth player (ninth instance) with six or more wins in a season since 1983 and first since Tiger Woods in 2009.

His first win of the year came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which began a dominant run with four wins in five starts. Following his triumph at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Scheffler overcame a five-stroke deficit to win THE PLAYERS Championship with a final-round 64, becoming the first back-to-back winner in the tournament’s 50th playing. After a runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, Scheffler was back in the winner’s circle again at Augusta National, claiming his second Masters Tournament victory in three years with a four-stroke win.

Scheffler added his fifth win of the season a week later at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, where he became the first player to win the Masters Tournament and the RBC Heritage in the same year since Bernhard Langer in 1985. At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Scheffler secured his fifth win on the season before the U.S. Open, the first to achieve the feat since Tom Watson in 1980. His final win during the 2024 Regular Season came at the Travelers Championship, where he outlasted Tom Kim in a playoff to claim four of the eight Signature Events on the season. In 16 starts during the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season, Scheffler totaled six wins, two runners-up, 14 top-10s and 15 top-25 finishes.

After wrapping up a standout Regular Season, Scheffler added one more accolade by capturing the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National with a final-round 62.

“Scottie Scheffler’s season has been nothing short of incredible – including a historic back-to-back win at THE PLAYERS Championship and now winning the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10! We’re excited to see him on top of the Leaderboard again along with all the elite athletes who earned their positions this year,“ said Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “This marks the fourth year of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 and our first year as a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS Championship, we are thrilled to see our work with the PGA TOUR continue to grow and look forward to the start of another great season soon.”

Earning a top-10 spot in the standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup trophy. As part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $40 million bonus is shared among the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup Regular Season standings.