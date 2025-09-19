Selangor FC coach Kinoshi says 4-2 defeat to Bangkok United not a tragedy

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC head coach Katsuhito Kinoshi does not consider his team’s 4-2 defeat to Bangkok United in their Asian Champions League 2 opener as a tragedy.

The Japanese coach emphasised his players’ resilience after they scored twice despite being reduced to 10 men during the match.

Kinoshi praised his squad’s strong mindset and refusal to surrender even when facing numerical disadvantage on the pitch.

He noted that his team created good scoring opportunities in the second half and continuously pressured their opponents until fatigue set in.

The coach acknowledged that tactical errors made the contest more difficult against a quality Bangkok United side.

Kinoshi stated that superior opponents capitalise on mistakes and punish weaknesses more effectively than lesser teams.

He stressed the importance of identifying these deficiencies and implementing improvements for future matches.

Bangkok United head coach Totchtawan Sripan expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance despite initial pitch adaptation challenges.

Sripan anticipated a difficult match and confirmed that the encounter met those expectations precisely.

The visiting coach attributed some early errors to unfamiliarity with the pitch conditions at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium. – Bernama