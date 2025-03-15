Selangor mulls e-sports in 2026 Para SUKMA

SELANGOR is considering proposing e-sports as one of the additional sports for the hosting of the 2026 Malaysia Para Games (Para SUKMA) in the state.

State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman, Mohd Najwan Halimi, said the proposal is still under discussion with other states to assess its feasibility.

“At present, we have received proposals (regarding e-sports) from other states for additional sports, and e-sports has never been contested in Para SUKMA before.

“There are indeed plans to scout for talent if a decision is made to include e-sports in Para SUKMA,“ he told reporters after launching the ‘Raya Dulu dan Kini’ Raya bazaar at Central i-City Shopping Centre here today.

Mohd Najwan added that 10 core sports for Para SUKMA, including boccia, badminton, archery, and aquatics, will be contested.

The Para SUKMA Games, previously known as the National Games for the Disabled (1982-1996) and the Malaysian Paralympic Games (1998-2016), has a rich history.

On a separate note, Mohd Najwan said that the initiative by the shopping centre to hold a Raya bazaar carnival in celebration of Aidilfitri this year, running from March 8 to April 13, is expected to boost the local economy while supporting the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) ecosystem.

He noted that the bazaar, involving more than 70 local entrepreneurs, provides a platform for business owners to attract customers and grow their businesses and products.

Meanwhile, Central i-City’s marketing manager, Alfred Chua, said the centre had also contributed vouchers and food baskets to 20 underprivileged families and single mothers in the Shah Alam area, as part of its corporate social responsibility, further strengthening the spirit of giving to those in need.